On Thursday, 26 November, the average electricity price will be the highest this year in all five Norwegian price zones. In Oslo, Bergen and Kristiansand, a kilowatt-hour will cost more than NOK 4.90 in the afternoon; in the north, up to NOK 3.65. Hydropower reservoirs in the southwest are 50.8 per cent full. According to data from the NVE, this is the lowest level for this time of year since 1995.