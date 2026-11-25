25.11.2026 15:00
Electricity averages NOK 3.89 on Thursday, the highest this year. Record-low reservoir levels in the south
How much electricity costs on Thursday
- Oslo and eastern Norway – NOK 3.87 on average, peaking at NOK 4.92 at 5 p.m.,
- Kristiansand and Stavanger – NOK 3.89 on average, peaking at NOK 4.96 at 5 p.m.,
- Bergen – NOK 3.88 on average, peaking at NOK 4.94 at 5 p.m.,
- Trondheim and Ålesund – NOK 3.71 on average, peaking at NOK 4.64 at 4 p.m.,
- Bodø and Tromsø – NOK 2.87 on average, peaking at NOK 3.65 at 2 p.m. (households in the north do not pay VAT on electricity).
In each of the five zones, this is the highest daily average price this year. In the south, electricity is one quarter more expensive than on Wednesday. In the north, the average price is more than four times higher: on Wednesday it was NOK 0.65.
In Oslo, electricity costs more than NOK 4 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is cheapest at night, between midnight and 5 a.m.: around NOK 2.60. Prices are provided by hvakosterstrommen.no; the comparison with other days of the year is our calculation.
How much you will actually pay
- exchange price with the electricity subsidy (strømstøtte) – around NOK 1.36 per kilowatt-hour,
- Norgespris – NOK 0.50, regardless of the hour,
- exchange price without the subsidy – the full NOK 4.92.
You receive the subsidy automatically if you do not have Norgespris: the grid operator deducts it from your bill. The state covers 90 per cent of the amount that exceeds 77 øre excluding VAT in a given hour, up to 5,000 kWh per month. Electricity at a holiday cabin (hytte) is not subsidised. The rules are described by the NVE.
In the north, Thursday's most expensive hour costs around NOK 1.06 with the subsidy, and NOK 0.40 with Norgespris.
Reservoirs: 50.8 per cent in the southwest, compared with the usual 80 per cent
- southwest (Kristiansand, Stavanger) – 50.8 per cent. At this time of year, the level is usually around 80 per cent; it was 66.7 per cent a year ago,
- west (Bergen) – 64.6 per cent, usually around 81 per cent,
- east (Oslo) – 72.7 per cent, usually around 82 per cent,
- central Norway (Trondheim) – 67.2 per cent, usually around 76 per cent,
- north – 90.2 per cent, clearly more than usual (around 77 per cent),
- all of Norway – 66 per cent, usually around 79 per cent.
“Usually” means the median for the same week of the year in 2006–2025, according to the NVE. In the southwest, the previous lowest level at this time of year was 57.1 per cent in 1996. Nationwide, there has been less water in this week of the year only four times: in 1996, 2002, 2003 and 2010.
Blåsjø, Norway's largest hydropower reservoir. Archive photo.Photo: Martin NH, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons
Analyst: prices could be extremely high in winter
If the winter is like the one in 2025, the exchange price could reach around NOK 6 per kilowatt-hour, he says. Including VAT and the grid fee, this would mean NOK 7–8 for weeks on end. This is the analyst's scenario, not an official forecast.
The weather forecast for the area around Blåsjø, the country's largest reservoir, predicts three weeks of freezing temperatures, and precipitation there is expected to fall as snow, Aftenposten writes. The newspaper also cites the NVE's weekly report: power plants saved water in the past week because of low reservoir levels.
There will be light in the bulbs, but reservoir levels may become very low. Then prices will be extremely high throughout the winter, and in March or April we could get explosive prices.
Norgespris from January: 56.25 øre and a new order
From 1 January 2027, the rate is set to rise to 56.25 øre including VAT, or by 12.5 per cent. The government included this in its draft budget. Wednesday's budget agreement between four parties does not change this, SV MP Lars Haltbrekken confirmed to Nettavisen. The budget has not yet been adopted: the Storting will vote on 7 December.
Norgespris for 2027 must be ordered again, including by those who have it now:
- orders open on Tuesday, 5 January 2027 on Elhub Min side,
- an order placed by Thursday, 14 January applies from 1 January; later orders apply from the day of ordering,
- the choice is binding until the end of 2027, and you have 14 days from ordering to cancel,
- those who do nothing switch to the regular subsidy scheme (strømstøtte).
Frost: −6 degrees in Oslo on Thursday morning, −20 in Røros
Friday is expected to be warmer: around zero in Oslo and up to 4 degrees above zero in Bergen. Røros will remain frosty, at around −19 degrees in the morning. The exchange will publish electricity prices for Friday at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
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