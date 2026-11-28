Economic growth twice as high. Two sectors reshaped the Norwegian economy
Norway revises its data. Two sectors drove the economy
The second-largest driver of growth was public administration and defence. The sector recorded growth of 4.5%, while earlier data had indicated 2.3%. Manufacturing, on the other hand, grew more slowly, with its growth revised from 1.1% to 0.3%. Oil and natural gas extraction increased by 2.4%. The industry still made the largest contribution to growth in Norway’s overall GDP.
Gross product. Final and preliminary national accounts. 2024. Percentage growth. Constant 2023 prices.Ill. SSB
Investments grew instead of falling. New housing market data
The decline in housing investment proved smaller than expected. Initial estimates pointed to a 19.1% reduction in investment, while final data put it at 5.6%. In 2024, permits were issued to begin construction of 18,679 homes. This was 18% fewer than a year earlier. However, the decline in investment was limited by greater-than-estimated activity in the renovation, rebuilding and expansion of properties.
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