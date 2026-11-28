Norway’s mainland economy grew faster in 2024 than earlier estimates had indicated. Final data show that GDP growth was twice as high as originally projected. Statistics on investment, consumption and productivity were also revised.

Statistics Norway (SSB) published final national accounts data for 2024 on 26 November 2026. Mainland Norway’s GDP grew by 1.2% in constant prices, while earlier calculations had indicated 0.6%. Growth in the country’s total GDP amounted to 1.4% and remained unchanged. The new data also point to a higher rate of productivity growth after the pandemic.

Norway revises its data. Two sectors drove the economy The information and communication sector made the largest contribution to mainland economic growth. Gross value added in this industry increased by 7.3%, compared with the previously estimated 1.2%. The growth was driven primarily by the information and communications technology sector. It includes telecommunications, software development, cloud services and data centres.



The second-largest driver of growth was public administration and defence. The sector recorded growth of 4.5%, while earlier data had indicated 2.3%. Manufacturing, on the other hand, grew more slowly, with its growth revised from 1.1% to 0.3%. Oil and natural gas extraction increased by 2.4%. The industry still made the largest contribution to growth in Norway’s overall GDP.

Gross product. Final and preliminary national accounts. 2024. Percentage growth. Constant 2023 prices.Ill. SSB

Investments grew instead of falling. New housing market data SSB also revised its investment data. Gross fixed capital formation increased by 2.9% in 2024, although earlier calculations had indicated a decline of 1.4%. Investment in the mainland economy rose by 1.5%. Consumer spending by households and non-profit organisations increased by 1.1%, while public consumption grew by 1.9%.



The decline in housing investment proved smaller than expected. Initial estimates pointed to a 19.1% reduction in investment, while final data put it at 5.6%. In 2024, permits were issued to begin construction of 18,679 homes. This was 18% fewer than a year earlier. However, the decline in investment was limited by greater-than-estimated activity in the renovation, rebuilding and expansion of properties.