On Wednesday, 25 November, the Extra, Kiwi and Rema 1000 chains reduced the price of frozen pork ribs (ribbe) from NOK 139 to NOK 59 per kilogram. Pinnekjøtt is also cheaper: NOK 199 instead of NOK 249–259 per kilogram. Extra says the prices will remain until Christmas and, for now, is not limiting the number of packs per customer.

Extra cut prices at 11 a.m.; Kiwi and Rema 1000 followed suit



The discounted products are the chains' cheapest brands: Xtra, First Price and Prima. NOK 59 is approximately PLN 24.50 at Wednesday's average NBP exchange rate. A 1.7 kg pack at Extra therefore costs around NOK 100 instead of NOK 236. The Extra chain, which belongs to Coop, was first. On Wednesday at 11 a.m., it reduced the price of its cheapest frozen ribs by 58 percent. Shortly afterwards, Kiwi and Rema 1000 confirmed identical cuts, according to TV 2 and the DinSide website.The discounted products are the chains' cheapest brands: Xtra, First Price and Prima.at Wednesday's average NBP exchange rate. A 1.7 kg pack at Extra therefore costs around NOK 100 instead of NOK 236.

Prices of ribs and pinnekjøtt at the three chains Extra – frozen thin ribs (tynnribbe) Xtra, 1.7 kg: NOK 59 instead of NOK 139; frozen tynnribbe and familieribbe under the Coop brand: NOK 69 instead of NOK 149; Xtra pinnekjøtt, smoked and unsmoked: NOK 199 instead of NOK 249,

– frozen thin ribs (tynnribbe) Xtra, 1.7 kg: instead of NOK 139; frozen tynnribbe and familieribbe under the Coop brand: NOK 69 instead of NOK 149; Xtra pinnekjøtt, smoked and unsmoked: instead of NOK 249, Kiwi – frozen First Price tynnribbe, 3.6 kg: NOK 59 instead of NOK 139; fresh seasoned First Price tynnribbe: NOK 99 (2.3 kg pack) and NOK 119 (3 kg), previously NOK 129 and NOK 159; unsmoked First Price pinnekjøtt: NOK 199 instead of NOK 249,

– frozen First Price tynnribbe, 3.6 kg: instead of NOK 139; fresh seasoned First Price tynnribbe: NOK 99 (2.3 kg pack) and NOK 119 (3 kg), previously NOK 129 and NOK 159; unsmoked First Price pinnekjøtt: instead of NOK 249, Rema 1000 – frozen Prima ribs with rind: NOK 59 instead of NOK 139; fresh seasoned Prima tynnribbe: NOK 99 instead of NOK 129; fresh unsmoked Prima pinnekjøtt: NOK 199 instead of NOK 259.

Kiwi says it will adjust prices when competitors lower theirs. The price on the shelf may therefore differ from this overview. Prices per kilogram announced by the chains on Wednesday:Kiwi says it will adjust prices when competitors lower theirs. The price on the shelf may therefore differ from this overview.

We expect the products to sell quickly at these prices, but we have secured large deliveries. Our goal is simple: customers should know that Extra will be the cheapest at Christmas.~Håvard Jensen, director of the Extra chain, in a press release

No limit per customer; prices are to remain until Christmas Extra says that, for now, it is not limiting the number of packs a single customer can buy. The chain also promises that the new prices will remain until Christmas, TV 2 reports. The cheapest ribs, priced at NOK 59 and NOK 69, are frozen meat.



Ribbe is pork ribs with belly and rind, roasted so that the rind becomes crispy. Pinnekjøtt is salted and dried lamb ribs, sometimes also smoked. Many Norwegians eat these two dishes on Christmas Eve.

Kiwi and Rema 1000 joined Extra's price cut. Illustrative photo.Photo: Robson90 – stock.adobe.com

The price war began with gingerbread in October The chains have been competing on prices for Christmas products since mid-October. Extra started then with gingerbread biscuits (pepperkaker) at NOK 4.90 per pack. Rema 1000 responded with price cuts on 5 and 19 November, including on cheese, chocolate, clementines and frozen pizza, DinSide reports.



Kiwi says it now has separate discounts on Norwegian vegetables and typical Christmas products.