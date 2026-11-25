25.11.2026 14:59
Christmas ribs for NOK 59 per kilogram. Extra, Kiwi and Rema 1000 cut prices by more than half
Extra cut prices at 11 a.m.; Kiwi and Rema 1000 followed suit
The discounted products are the chains' cheapest brands: Xtra, First Price and Prima. NOK 59 is approximately PLN 24.50 at Wednesday's average NBP exchange rate. A 1.7 kg pack at Extra therefore costs around NOK 100 instead of NOK 236.
Prices of ribs and pinnekjøtt at the three chains
- Extra – frozen thin ribs (tynnribbe) Xtra, 1.7 kg: NOK 59 instead of NOK 139; frozen tynnribbe and familieribbe under the Coop brand: NOK 69 instead of NOK 149; Xtra pinnekjøtt, smoked and unsmoked: NOK 199 instead of NOK 249,
- Kiwi – frozen First Price tynnribbe, 3.6 kg: NOK 59 instead of NOK 139; fresh seasoned First Price tynnribbe: NOK 99 (2.3 kg pack) and NOK 119 (3 kg), previously NOK 129 and NOK 159; unsmoked First Price pinnekjøtt: NOK 199 instead of NOK 249,
- Rema 1000 – frozen Prima ribs with rind: NOK 59 instead of NOK 139; fresh seasoned Prima tynnribbe: NOK 99 instead of NOK 129; fresh unsmoked Prima pinnekjøtt: NOK 199 instead of NOK 259.
Kiwi says it will adjust prices when competitors lower theirs. The price on the shelf may therefore differ from this overview.
We expect the products to sell quickly at these prices, but we have secured large deliveries. Our goal is simple: customers should know that Extra will be the cheapest at Christmas.
No limit per customer; prices are to remain until Christmas
Ribbe is pork ribs with belly and rind, roasted so that the rind becomes crispy. Pinnekjøtt is salted and dried lamb ribs, sometimes also smoked. Many Norwegians eat these two dishes on Christmas Eve.
Kiwi and Rema 1000 joined Extra's price cut. Illustrative photo.Photo: Robson90 – stock.adobe.com
The price war began with gingerbread in October
Kiwi says it now has separate discounts on Norwegian vegetables and typical Christmas products.
Criticism: Norwegian meat used as bait
Anyone who prefers to bring Christmas meat from Poland must stay within the limit: 10 kg of meat, cold cuts and cheese combined per person aged 12 or over.
Latest articles
- Electricity averages NOK 3.89 on Thursday, the highest this year. Record-low reservoir levels in the south
- Norway with the fourth-highest result in history. The amount could be even higher in 2026
- Budget 2027: kindergarten for up to NOK 1,000, lower diesel tax, monthly pass for NOK 499. Five votes short
- Norway has not seen a situation like this in 22 years. Fewer and fewer people want to live in the land of the fjords
- Morning briefing: electricity up to NOK 3.87, −20 degrees in Røros, poorer air quality in Oslo and Bergen
- Bringing alcohol back to Norway for Christmas? 1 litre of spirits, 100 cigarettes, higher fines since July