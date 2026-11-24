24.11.2026 09:42
Christmas parcel from Norway to your home country: Posten’s 2026 deadlines
Deadlines for ordinary parcels, country by country
- Wednesday 25 November: USA, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Kenya and Uganda,
- Thursday 26 November: India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar,
- Monday 30 November: Romania and Russia,
- Tuesday 1 December: Albania, the Philippines, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China, Japan, Syria, Australia and New Zealand,
- Wednesday 2 December: Ukraine, Bulgaria, Greece, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Peru,
- Thursday 3 December: Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe,
- Wednesday 9 December: Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia and Turkey,
- Monday 14 December: Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.
Is your country not here? Posten’s full overview lists the countries it sends most parcels to. For any other country, ask at a Posten outlet.
Express parcels and Christmas cards
What counts is the day you hand the parcel in at a Posten outlet. Buying the label online does not mean the parcel is on its way. The dates are indicative: Posten says the transport time depends on the service and the destination country, and that customs clearance can add up to two days.
For cards and letters, Posten recommends posting by Friday 4 December to countries outside Europe and to Ukraine, Monday 7 December to the USA and Canada, Thursday 10 December to most of Europe, Friday 11 December to Germany, Finland and Iceland, and Monday 14 December to Sweden and Denmark.
What it costs
- zone 1 – Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania: 225 kr,
- zone 2 – Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria: 260 kr,
- zone 3 – France, Ireland, Switzerland, Romania and mainland Portugal: 295 kr,
- zone 4 – mainland Spain, Italy, Greece, the United Kingdom and Morocco: 331 kr,
- zone 5 – Ukraine, Serbia, Albania, Moldova, China and the United Arab Emirates: 387 kr,
- zone 6 – Turkey, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Iceland: 433 kr,
- zone 7 – USA, Canada, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Brazil and Nigeria: 505 kr.
A parcel of up to 20 kg, the maximum weight, costs from 495 kr in zone 1 to 2215 kr in zone 7. These are the online prices, when you enter the customs information yourself. If staff at the counter do it for you, each parcel costs 70 kr more.
Express is far more expensive: 2136 kr for a parcel of up to 1 kg to European countries outside Scandinavia, according to the price list.
What to write in the customs declaration
If you are sending a wool scarf and a book, list them separately, for example “wool scarf” and “book”. The word “gift” alone is not enough.
For each kind of item you need the quantity, weight, value and country of origin. The country of origin is usually on the label and may differ from the country where you bought the present. It is easiest to collect these details before you tape the box shut. Posten warns that incomplete information can delay or stop the parcel.
It is easiest to collect the details for the customs declaration before you tape the box shut.Photo: Adobe Stock
What not to put in the parcel
Food from Norway can be sent to EU countries. The EU ban on meat and dairy in private parcels from outside the Union does not apply to products from Norway, according to the European Commission. Countries outside the EU have their own rules, so check them first. An ordinary parcel also travels for many days without cooling, so only long-life products are suitable.
Perfume is a popular present, but Posten does not carry it in parcels going abroad.
What the recipient may have to pay
The United Kingdom, Ukraine, the USA and other countries outside the EU set their own limits. Check them with the customs authority or the postal service of the country you are sending to. State the real value in the declaration and keep the receipts.
Keep the tracking number until the parcel arrives
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