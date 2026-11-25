25.11.2026 12:00
Budget 2027: kindergarten for up to NOK 1,000, lower diesel tax, monthly pass for NOK 499. Five votes short
Four parties are five votes short
MDG negotiator Oda Indgaard told Aftenposten that the proposal is “far too weak on climate” and that the party wants to continue talks. MDG called a board meeting for Wednesday at 4 p.m. The biggest dispute concerned fuel: Sp demanded lower fuel taxes, while MDG called for rapid emissions cuts.
The finance committee is due to submit its recommendation on Monday, 30 November, and the Storting will vote on the budget on Monday, 7 December. The provisions may still change before then. The situation was similar last year: MDG walked away from the talks but later supported the budget, TV 2 recalls.
The work is obviously not finished. There are 12 days left until the budget vote in the Storting. My task remains to secure a majority for it.
Parents: kindergarten capped at NOK 1,000, free after-school care also for fourth graders
From the same date, fourth-grade pupils will also receive 12 hours of free after-school care (SFO) per week, but not everywhere. The provision applies to municipalities in zones 4, 5 and 6, meaning smaller municipalities located farther from major cities. According to SV, this covers three out of four municipalities in the country. These zones do not include Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, Kristiansand, Drammen or Tromsø, among others. SV also mentions areas with more difficult living conditions (levekårsutsatte områder), without providing details. Today, 12 hours of after-school care are free nationwide for grades 1–3.
The government is also to present, in the spring, a plan for introducing free necessary orthodontic treatment for children and young people up to the age of 18 from 2028. For now, this is only an announcement.
Drivers and passengers: diesel tax down NOK 1.25, monthly pass for NOK 499
The parties are allocating NOK 1.31 billion for cheaper monthly passes. The goal is an average monthly pass price of NOK 499 in every region, from spring 2027 and at least until the end of the year. Prices are set by county authorities (fylke), which is why the agreement refers to making this price possible rather than guaranteeing it. In 2026, the state reduced monthly pass prices by a total of NOK 260.
Tickets for high-speed passenger ferries (hurtigbåt) are also to become cheaper from 1 July 2027. The aim is to cut prices by half.
The lower diesel tax is to apply in 2027. Illustrative photo.Photo: beeboys – stock.adobe.com
Health: dentist coverage for people over 75, free medicines for disability benefit recipients
- Dentist – from 1 July 2027, the state is to cover 75 percent of the cost of necessary dental treatment for people over 75. The parties are allocating NOK 1.925 billion for this.
- Medicines for disability benefit recipients – from next year, people receiving disability benefits from NAV (uføretrygd) are not to pay co-payments for medicines and medical supplies prescribed under the blue prescription scheme (blå resept). According to Nettavisen, this concerns around 380,000 people.
- Doctor’s fees – co-payments for appointments and medicines (egenandel), as well as their annual cap, will remain at this year’s level. The government had proposed raising the cap.
- Hospitals – are to receive an additional NOK 1 billion.
Taxes: smaller cut than the government wanted
Our calculations show that for an annual salary of NOK 600,000, this means around NOK 385 more than under the government’s draft: NOK 600 more in contributions and around NOK 215 less in income tax. For income below around NOK 215,000, the overall balance is positive. Compared with 2026, the contribution still falls. The calculation does not apply to people under the PSA flat-tax scheme.
For earnings above NOK 1,019,300, the bracket tax rate (trinnskatt) will be 0.1 percentage points higher than in the government’s draft.
Post: NOK 275 million more, but letters still delivered once a week
The Fagforbundet trade union estimates that around 1,000 jobs could disappear. It had previously feared that 2,000 of the 3,000 postal workers would be laid off, Nettavisen writes.
What else: short-term rentals, cheap parcels and unpaid wages
- Short-term rentals – by September 2027, the government is to present a proposal allowing municipalities to ban short-term rentals across all or part of their territory.
- Cheap parcels from abroad – in the spring, the government is to show how low-value shipments can be subject to customs duty or a control fee. Customs duty on clothing will remain unchanged, although the government wanted to reduce it.
- Unpaid wages – in sectors with mandatory minimum wages, including construction and cleaning, companies that commissioned the work are also liable for unpaid wages owed to a subcontractor’s employee (solidaransvar). Employees currently have three months to submit a written claim. In spring 2027, the government is to assess whether to extend this deadline and whether to extend liability to the client as well.
- Delivery vans – the one-off registration tax (engangsavgift) on combustion-engine delivery vans is to increase by NOK 30,000.
- Housing – Husbanken is to receive NOK 5 billion more for loans.
The entire agreement is worth NOK 13.35 billion. The agreement text and a table of amounts were published by SV.
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