24.11.2026 15:57
Bringing alcohol back to Norway for Christmas? 1 litre of spirits, 100 cigarettes, higher fines since July
One litre of spirits, 1.5 litres of wine and 2 litres of beer per person
- 1 litre of spirits, 1.5 litres of wine and 2 litres of beer,
- 3 litres of wine and 2 litres of beer,
- 5 litres of beer.
With each combination, you can also bring 100 cigarettes or 125 g of other tobacco, such as snus, and 100 cigarette papers. Visitors who do not live in Norway may bring 200 cigarettes, but can buy only 100 in the duty-free shop on arrival.
Two 0.7-litre bottles of spirits are already too much
You must be at least 20 to bring spirits, and at least 18 to bring beer, wine and tobacco. Children have no alcohol or tobacco quota, and each adult can only use their own quota.
Purchases from an airport duty-free shop abroad also count towards the quota, and in the duty-free shop on arrival in Norway you cannot buy more than the quota.
Høyre wants higher quotas. Nothing will change this Christmas
The swap option was abolished from 2022 by Jonas Gahr Støre’s government, which also included the Centre Party (Senterpartiet). “The Centre Party has already announced that it is positive about the proposal, so it should be possible to get a majority for higher quotas”, says Helleland, quoted by NRK.
This is a proposal from MPs, not a decision. The government would have to present the changes “as soon as possible, and at the latest in connection with the state budget for 2028”. The proposal has not yet been sent to a committee, and no date has been set for a vote. The quotas will not change in time for this Christmas.
Purchases at the duty-free shop on arrival also count towards the quota.Photo: Kjetil Ree, Wikimedia Commons, CC0
Other goods up to NOK 6,000, meat from the EU/EEA up to 10 kg
From another EU/EEA country, you may bring a total of 10 kg of meat, meat products and cheese per person aged 12 or over. Meat bought in a shop must have a visible oval identification mark. Homemade sausage without such a mark needs a document showing where it comes from, and from areas under restrictions because of serious animal diseases, such as African swine fever (ASF), it must not be brought in. Such zones currently exist in several EU countries, and the European Commission publishes a map of them.
From countries outside the EU/EEA, including the UK, you may not bring meat, meat products, milk or dairy products such as cheese in your luggage. Some products that contain them, such as bread, cakes, biscuits and chocolate, are allowed. Food from Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Andorra and San Marino follows the EU/EEA rules.
Nicotine pouches and IQOS are not allowed
You are also not allowed to order cigarettes, snus or nicotine e-cigarettes from abroad by post.
Pure spirit and any other alcohol stronger than 60% may not be brought in without a special permit, even within the quota.
Declare the excess in Kvoteappen before the border
In 2026, paying duty on a litre of spirits costs NOK 432, and on 100 cigarettes NOK 397. The rates may go up from January.
In Kvoteappen, you must pay no later than one minute before you cross the border, and the receipt is valid for 2 hours. If mobile coverage is poor, you can pay up to 48 hours in advance and choose the time you will cross the border; the 2 hours are counted from that time.
Excess meat cannot be declared in the app; you have to go through the red channel (rød sone). If you have goods to declare, you cannot travel on a bus that does not stop at the red channel.
Latest articles
- NAV pays early: pensions on 11 December, child benefit on 16 December. Which payments have no tax deducted
- Passport without travelling to Oslo. Registration for the Bergen appointment opens today at 16:00, and for Ålesund on 1 December
- Your shift is changed in Norway. When must you be notified 14 days in advance?
- Your first ski day in Norway can start at a borrowing desk
- Your first ski day in Norway can start at a borrowing desk
- Picking someone up in Oslo? Ask for three letters before you leave home