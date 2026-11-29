Average contractual salary in Norway: NOK 59,310. Immigrants gained nearly 19,000 employment relationships
More than 6,000 employment relationships lost in October
The trend unemployment rate was 4.7 per cent in October. This indicator comes from the Labour Force Survey (Arbeidskraftundersøkelsen, AKU), conducted by SSB.
Immigrants gained nearly 19,000 employment relationships
Immigrants accounted for nearly 19,000 of these employment relationships. According to SSB, this group accounts for more than 60 per cent of the total increase.
SSB sees the influx of people from Ukraine as one of the reasons. “An important explanation is that many of the numerous Ukrainians who came to Norway after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 have found work,” said Tonje Køber, head of section at SSB, in a statement dated 25 November.
Contractual salary includes fixed components
The average is stated in full-time equivalents (heltidsekvivalent). Anyone working part-time should therefore compare the average with their salary converted to a full-time equivalent, rather than with the amount they actually receive.
The average does not show how much a typical employee earns. According to SSB, in 2025, more than 63 per cent of employment relationships, calculated as full-time equivalents, had pay below the average.
Text prepared using AI on the basis of the sources provided in the article.
Sources: Statistics Norway (SSB), Parat24.
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