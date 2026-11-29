According to SSB, the number of employment relationships fell by just over 6,000 , or 0.2 per cent, from September to October 2026. These are preliminary, seasonally adjusted figures. The final numbers may therefore still change. The trend unemployment rate was 4.7 per cent in October. This indicator comes from the Labour Force Survey (Arbeidskraftundersøkelsen, AKU), conducted by SSB.

Immigrants gained nearly 19,000 employment relationships

From September 2025 to September 2026, the number of employment relationships increased by nearly 29,500. These are final figures, not seasonally adjusted.



Immigrants accounted for nearly 19,000 of these employment relationships. According to SSB, this group accounts for more than 60 per cent of the total increase.



SSB sees the influx of people from Ukraine as one of the reasons. “An important explanation is that many of the numerous Ukrainians who came to Norway after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 have found work,” said Tonje Køber, head of section at SSB, in a statement dated 25 November.