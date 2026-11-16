16.11.2026 20:27
Almost the entire Oslo Metro closed from 19 to 22 November. How to get to the city centre
- Line 1: Frognerseteren–Frøen,
- Line 2: Østerås–Makrellbekken,
- Line 3: Kolsås–Ullernåsen.
The metro will not pass through the city centre. Stations without metro service will include Nationaltheatret, Stortinget, Jernbanetorget, Grønland and Tøyen.
Around 400,000 journeys are made on the Oslo Metro every day. Ruter is adding buses and trams, but warns that they will not replace the metro, as there are neither enough vehicles nor enough space on the streets.
Oslo Metro from 19 to 22 November 2026. Closed sections are marked in red; the three sections where trains operate are shown in colour.Graphic: MN, data: Ruter, map: © OpenStreetMap
How to get to the city centre
- trams 12, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19 and 19x,
- buses 20, 21, 25, 30, 31, 34, 37, 45, 46, 54, 60, 70, 71, 74, 81, 100, 110 and 300.
Trams and buses that, according to Ruter, travel to or near Oslo city centre.Graphic: MN, data: Ruter. Photos: Espen Franck-Nielsen, Stiopa / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0 (cropped)
- 2B: Hovseter–Majorstuen,
- 3B: Åsjordet–Majorstuen,
- 25B: Majorstuen–Sognsvann, every 15 minutes throughout the day.
Replacement buses 2B, 3B and 25B. Routes shown schematically along the metro lines.Graphic: MN, data: Ruter, map: © OpenStreetMap
Some routes will change. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, bus 42 will run only between Voksen skog and Lysaker. Route 69 will be extended to Nils Hansens vei at Brynseng. Route 72 will run between Seterbråten and Hauketo, with departures coordinated with trains at Hauketo station.
On Thursday and Friday, routes 67, 80E, 81, 83 and 84E will have fewer departures. Ruter has moved buses from these routes to where they will be needed more. Route 67 will run every half hour instead of every 15 minutes.
Ruter: check your route before leaving home
The most important thing for us during these days is that those who have to travel get where they need to go. We are adding buses and trams, but they cannot replace the metro, so we need help. Consider whether you really need to travel, and where possible, walk or cycle. The appeal is clear: do not travel if you do not have to.
Ruter provides the full list of changes on its Det store T-baneløftet page.
Ruter's advice for passengers on days without metro service.Graphic: MN, data: Ruter. Photo: Thierry Gschwind / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0 (cropped, darkened)
Drivers: worst congestion expected on Thursday and Friday
“When so many passengers have to find another way to travel, pressure on Oslo's roads may be very high. We must expect heavy traffic and congestion, and there will not be enough space on the roads for everyone either,” says Kari Martini Momrak of Statens vegvesen.
The authority advises people to leave their cars at home if the trip is not necessary. Those who have to drive should choose their travel time carefully. Current traffic information is available at 175.no and in the Vegvesen trafikk app.
Reason: testing of a new train control system
The new system is intended to enable more frequent services. It is also needed to connect the metro line currently being built to Fornebu to the network. It is due to begin operating in the central part of the network in autumn 2027, and across the entire metro system by 2029.
Interior of a Line 5 metro train in Oslo. Tests of the new system cannot be conducted with passengers on board. Illustrative photo.Photo: Maxxii / Wikimedia Commons, public domain
Further closures in 2027
- 25–28 February 2027 (winter holidays),
- 26–29 March 2027 (Easter),
- 4–7 May 2027 (around Ascension Day),
- 1–4 July 2027 (school holidays),
- 12–15 August 2027 (school holidays).
Ruter notes that the dates may still change.
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