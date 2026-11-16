The closure will last four days and will be in effect around the clock. Lines 4 and 5 will not operate at all. Lines 1, 2 and 3 will run only on short sections on the western side of the city:The metro will not pass through the city centre. Stations without metro service will include Nationaltheatret, Stortinget, Jernbanetorget, Grønland and Tøyen.Around 400,000 journeys are made on the Oslo Metro every day. Ruter is adding buses and trams, but warns that they will not replace the metro, as there are neither enough vehicles nor enough space on the streets.

Buses 31E, 70E, 71, 74, 76, 79, 110, 150 and 380, as well as tram 19, will run more frequently than usual. On Thursday and Friday during peak hours, bus 76 will run all the way to Bjørvika. Bus 380 will run four times an hour between Gjelleråsen and Hausmanns bru. On Thursday and Friday during peak hours, an additional 46X service will also run from Hovseter to Majorstuen.



Some routes will change. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, bus 42 will run only between Voksen skog and Lysaker. Route 69 will be extended to Nils Hansens vei at Brynseng. Route 72 will run between Seterbråten and Hauketo, with departures coordinated with trains at Hauketo station.



On Thursday and Friday, routes 67, 80E, 81, 83 and 84E will have fewer departures. Ruter has moved buses from these routes to where they will be needed more. Route 67 will run every half hour instead of every 15 minutes.