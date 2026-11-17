Drone flights in Lofoten are becoming a serious problem for residents and local authorities. The devices are appearing over private properties, popular hiking trails and near airports. Norwegian pilots warn that regulations are regularly violated, while those breaking the rules rarely face any consequences.

Authorities in the municipality of Moskenes are calling for more effective measures. Mayor Hanna Sverdrup told NRK that residents almost daily observe drones flying right next to house windows and over terraces. They also do not know how the recordings are being used. The issue also concerns the safety of tourists and air traffic. Therefore, on 12 November, representatives of the local government, police and the pilot community met to discuss possible solutions.

Drones over popular trails. Authorities want new restrictions The mayor of Moskenes wants no-fly zones to be introduced near the most popular tourist attractions, including Mount Reinebringen. Steep stairs lead there and are used by numerous tourists every day. According to Sverdrup, drones can distract people moving through difficult terrain. A moment of inattention is enough for a fall to occur. An additional risk is the possibility of disrupting rescue helicopters during operations.



At the same time, the mayor stresses that drones have many useful applications. They are used, among others, by rescue services and geologists monitoring areas at risk of landslides. However, Sverdrup proposes introducing solutions similar to those used for electric scooter rentals in Oslo, where users must confirm that they know the rules and comply with designated zones. Such restrictions could also apply to drone operators. The municipality is also considering designating special air corridors in its new spatial development plan.

Drones pose an ever-growing threat. A significant share of the regulations remains a dead letter.Photo: Pixabay

Dangerous incident near an airport. Pilots warn of a lack of consequences In August, a dangerous incident occurred near Svolvær Airport. A foreign tourist launched a drone right next to the airport fence, only a few minutes before a Widerøe passenger plane was scheduled to take off. A witness recorded the entire incident and later found the device's operator. However, the police were unable to deal with the matter due to limited resources. The man was not fined and his drone was not confiscated.



Jens Salt, responsible for aviation safety at the Norwegian Pilots' Association (Pilotforbundet), warns of the possible consequences of such situations. A collision between a drone and a manned aircraft could endanger the lives of those on board, while the existing ban on flights within a five-kilometre radius of airports is regularly breached. Salt points out that responsibility for enforcing the regulations is divided between Norway's airport operator, Avinor, the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority (Luftfartstilsynet), and the police. In his view, this division makes it more difficult to respond effectively to violations. Meanwhile, Jan Otto Johansen, head of the police unit dealing with drone-related threats, stresses that simply introducing further bans will not solve the problem.