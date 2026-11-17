17.11.2026 13:01
A drone appeared just before the plane took off. What happened next worries Norwegian pilots
Drones over popular trails. Authorities want new restrictions
At the same time, the mayor stresses that drones have many useful applications. They are used, among others, by rescue services and geologists monitoring areas at risk of landslides. However, Sverdrup proposes introducing solutions similar to those used for electric scooter rentals in Oslo, where users must confirm that they know the rules and comply with designated zones. Such restrictions could also apply to drone operators. The municipality is also considering designating special air corridors in its new spatial development plan.
Drones pose an ever-growing threat. A significant share of the regulations remains a dead letter.Photo: Pixabay
Dangerous incident near an airport. Pilots warn of a lack of consequences
Jens Salt, responsible for aviation safety at the Norwegian Pilots' Association (Pilotforbundet), warns of the possible consequences of such situations. A collision between a drone and a manned aircraft could endanger the lives of those on board, while the existing ban on flights within a five-kilometre radius of airports is regularly breached. Salt points out that responsibility for enforcing the regulations is divided between Norway's airport operator, Avinor, the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority (Luftfartstilsynet), and the police. In his view, this division makes it more difficult to respond effectively to violations. Meanwhile, Jan Otto Johansen, head of the police unit dealing with drone-related threats, stresses that simply introducing further bans will not solve the problem.
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