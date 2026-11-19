A D-number is a temporary number. It is usually issued to people who come to work for less than six months. A permanent number (fødselsnummer) is for people who stay in Norway for at least six months. With a D-number, you can handle most matters. However, for example, you can only get a regular GP with a permanent number. Readers ask us in the comments whether a D-number will automatically change after six months. It will not. The tax office states plainly: “You cannot apply for a fødselsnummer” . You receive a permanent number only after reporting your move and having it approved by the authorities. Note: after five years, a D-number receives “inactive” status. It still works, but some authorities and companies may ask for it to be reactivated.

Since April 2025, EU/EEA citizens with a permanent number have been able to obtain a Norwegian ID card from the police. The police will not accept an application with only a D-number. This ID card is valid only in Norway. You cannot travel with it.What you need:The registry records surnames without some Polish characters, for example without ł, ś and ż. From 19 October 2026, the police accept such differences. The ID card costs. The police send it by post: this usually takes about a week, plus delivery time.Getting an appointment is the most difficult part. On the morning of Friday, 20 November, the police calendar for EU citizens showed:You can choose an office in a city other than the one where you live. Available appointments appear and disappear, so check the calendar several times.

BankID: usually not with a D-number

Large banks, such as DNB and SpareBank 1 Nordmøre, issue BankID only to people with a permanent number. You can open an account with them using a D-number. You will then log in to the bank using a code from a small device. However, you cannot use that code to access NAV or the tax office. Other banks may have different rules, so ask before your appointment. Once you receive a permanent number, return to the bank and ask for BankID.



Many people are currently receiving a request in the BankID app to scan their passport and face. Stø, the company that issues BankID, says that people with a foreign passport do not have to do this. They may do so voluntarily: in the app, select “Kun ID-kontroll”. The phone must be able to read the chip in the passport (NFC).



Such a request appears only in the app. An SMS or email with a link to “verify BankID” is a scam.