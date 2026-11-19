19.11.2026 21:18
A D-number will not automatically change into a permanent one. How to get a Norwegian ID card and BankID
With a D-number, you can handle most matters. However, for example, you can only get a regular GP with a permanent number.
Readers ask us in the comments whether a D-number will automatically change after six months. It will not. The tax office states plainly: “You cannot apply for a fødselsnummer”. You receive a permanent number only after reporting your move and having it approved by the authorities.
Note: after five years, a D-number receives “inactive” status. It still works, but some authorities and companies may ask for it to be reactivated.
A permanent number in four steps
- Register with the police if you are staying longer than three months. It is free. Book an appointment on the UDI immigration authority website. Without registration, you may be fined.
- Report your move to the tax office (Skatteetaten). Do it online if you have MinID or BankID. If you do not, use a paper form.
- Attend an identity check. Book an appointment at one of 42 tax offices and bring your passport or ID card. If you are moving with your family, the whole family must attend. If you do not attend within a reasonable time, the authority will reject the notification.
- Wait for a letter. Once the authority approves the notification, the permanent number will arrive by post. If it refuses, you keep your D-number.
MultiNOR advertisement. Do you not want to handle this yourself? MultiNOR can help you register your residence with UDI, book an appointment with the police, and prepare your application for a permanent number with you. The decision is always made by the authorities. Contact: multinor.no, tel. +47 21 999 409.
Tax office in Oslo, Schweigaards gate 17. This building also houses the Service Centre for Foreign Workers. Illustrative photo.Source: Skatteetaten, press materials
Police-issued ID card: not until January in Oslo
What you need:
- a permanent number (11 digits),
- a valid passport or national ID card with a chip,
- your first and last name spelled exactly as in the Norwegian National Registry (Folkeregisteret).
The registry records surnames without some Polish characters, for example without ł, ś and ż. From 19 October 2026, the police accept such differences. The ID card costs NOK 840. The police send it by post: this usually takes about a week, plus delivery time.
Getting an appointment is the most difficult part. On the morning of Friday, 20 November, the police calendar for EU citizens showed:
- Oslo (Grønland) – the first available appointment on 21 January 2027,
- outside Oslo: Ski and Grålum (Sarpsborg) – available appointments on the same day; Lillestrøm – 25 November,
- Bodø – on the same day, Ålesund – 23 November, Lillehammer – 24 November, Haugesund – 27 November, Alta – 1 December, Sandefjord (Torp) – 4 January 2027,
- Bergen, Trondheim, Drammen, Kristiansand, Bærum, Tromsø and Gjøvik – no available appointments.
You can choose an office in a city other than the one where you live. Available appointments appear and disappear, so check the calendar several times.
Sample Norwegian ID card. Illustrative photo.Source: politiet.no (document sample)
BankID: usually not with a D-number
Many people are currently receiving a request in the BankID app to scan their passport and face. Stø, the company that issues BankID, says that people with a foreign passport do not have to do this. They may do so voluntarily: in the app, select “Kun ID-kontroll”. The phone must be able to read the chip in the passport (NFC).
Such a request appears only in the app. An SMS or email with a link to “verify BankID” is a scam.
No one will lose their BankID this year if they do not complete the identity check. Nevertheless, we encourage everyone to complete it as soon as possible.
Without BankID: MinID or Buypass
- MinID is free. It works for most online matters with public authorities, also with a D-number. The code is sent by letter to the address in the Norwegian National Registry, usually after 3–6 business days.
- Buypass ID works where MinID is not sufficient. You can also have it with a D-number. You verify your identity in the app by scanning a passport with a chip. On a phone, it costs NOK 1,289 for three years (according to the Bytt.no comparison service).
What to check today
- Log in to the tax office website and check your details in the registry: your first and last name, address, and whether your D-number is not “inactive”.
- Check when your passport expires and whether it has a chip.
- Staying longer? The order is: police, reporting your move, check at the tax office, number by post. Only then an ID card and BankID.
Where to check the rules
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