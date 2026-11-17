17.11.2026 08:11
98.8% of new cars registered in Norway in October were electric
How Norway compares with its Nordic neighbours
Together, the four countries registered 45% more new electric cars and 32% fewer new fossil-fuelled cars than in October 2025. OFV’s Nordic market figures.
The Tesla Model Y led October registrations
The Tesla Model Y led the model rankings with 1,429 registrations. The Toyota bZ4X followed with 725 and the Volkswagen ID.4 with 553. Chinese brands accounted for 22.5% of all new passenger cars registered that month. OFV’s October figures for Norway.
Electric cars as a share of new registrations and of all passenger cars. The figures above the rightmost bars are for October 2026. OFV labelled that group October 2025 in the chart.OFV
What Norway’s proposed VAT change would mean for buyers
OFV expects some buyers to bring purchases forward. It points to a possible rise in Denmark’s registration tax as well. That could lift registrations at the end of 2026 and leave fewer cars to be registered early in 2027.
How many cars on Norway’s roads are electric?
Norway’s van market followed a different pattern. It recorded 1,931 new vans in October, down 28.8% from the same month in 2025.
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