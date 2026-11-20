20.11.2026 10:42
599 arrivals and 800 departures. How has Polish migration in Norway changed?
The difference is visible on both sides of the table
|Measure
|July to September 2025
|July to September 2026
|Arrivals
|711
|599
|Departures
|537
|800
|Net balance
|plus 174
|minus 201
Read also
How many Polish citizens moved to Norway for work in 2025?
Where did those 800 people go?
These data also do not reveal the reason for the move or the total number of Norwegian residents with Polish roots. The table describes a change of place of residence across a border. Someone who flew in for rotational work and still lives in Poland is a different situation. SSB definitions and population data.
Read also
What did arrivals and departures of Polish citizens look like throughout 2024?
Photo: Oslo airport Check in area, NORDIC Office of Architecture / Ivan Brodery, CC BY 4.0. Photo cropped.
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