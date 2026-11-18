The figures cover people registered with NAV who were granted unemployment benefits (dagpenger) during temporary layoff, or who applied and were not rejected. They concern all of Norway, without a breakdown by nationality. NAV published them on 30 October. Of the 5 304 people, 2 636 were completely out of work, while 2 668 worked reduced hours. This means that every second person on temporary layoff still works part-time. The level remains far below that seen at the end of winter. In March, 8 926 people were on temporary layoff. The number then declined, reaching 4 662 in August. There were 4 713 people in September and 5 304 in October.

The highest numbers of people on temporary layoff in October were in the following occupational groups:Construction saw an increase of 166 people, or 19% in one month. This was the second consecutive increase: there were 761 people in August and 874 in September. By comparison, there were 2 609 in March.At the same time, unemployment among people in the construction sector fell by 2% in October. This occupational group recorded the largest year-on-year decrease in unemployment. NAV does not link this to an improvement in the sector.

Unemployment among people in the construction sector continues to decline. The reason is probably that some workers from abroad have returned to their home countries, rather than increased activity in the sector.~Hege Nilssen, NAV Director, in a statement of 30 October 2026.

The number of people on temporary layoff in October and the change compared with September:Relative to the number of people employed, Finnmark stands out. There, 0.72% of the workforce is on temporary layoff, four times more than the national average (0.18%).

Construction bankruptcies: 43 and 25 companies in two weeks