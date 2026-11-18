18.11.2026 17:12
5,300 people on temporary layoff in Norway. Construction up 19% in a month
Of the 5 304 people, 2 636 were completely out of work, while 2 668 worked reduced hours. This means that every second person on temporary layoff still works part-time.
The level remains far below that seen at the end of winter. In March, 8 926 people were on temporary layoff. The number then declined, reaching 4 662 in August. There were 4 713 people in September and 5 304 in October.
Construction: 1 040 people, second consecutive month of growth
- industry – 1 209 people (1 042 in September),
- construction – 1 040 (874),
- engineers and IT – 797 (793),
- managers – 492 (482).
Construction saw an increase of 166 people, or 19% in one month. This was the second consecutive increase: there were 761 people in August and 874 in September. By comparison, there were 2 609 in March.
At the same time, unemployment among people in the construction sector fell by 2% in October. This occupational group recorded the largest year-on-year decrease in unemployment. NAV does not link this to an improvement in the sector.
Unemployment among people in the construction sector continues to decline. The reason is probably that some workers from abroad have returned to their home countries, rather than increased activity in the sector.
Your region: the largest increases in Vestland and Trøndelag
- Oslo – 712 (+38),
- Akershus – 598 (+46),
- Vestland – 543 (+80),
- Rogaland – 519 (+68),
- Trøndelag – 440 (+76),
- Finnmark – 288 (+50),
- Møre og Romsdal – 273 (−12),
- Østfold – 271 (−11),
- Nordland – 259 (+47),
- Buskerud – 249 (+37),
- Innlandet – 234 (+43),
- Agder – 231 (+8),
- Vestfold – 207 (+18),
- Troms – 179 (+16),
- Telemark – 158 (+25).
Relative to the number of people employed, Finnmark stands out. There, 0.72% of the workforce is on temporary layoff, four times more than the national average (0.18%).
During a temporary layoff, the employment contract remains in force; the number of hours worked changes. Illustrative photo.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
Construction bankruptcies: 43 and 25 companies in two weeks
On 12 November, a court opened bankruptcy proceedings for Røynstrand Entreprenør from Odda. The company, whose roots date back to 1949, had 56 employees and around NOK 50 million in debt. “It is simply sad. We had a meeting with the employees on Wednesday and, of course, they took it hard,” owner Sven-Johannes Røynstrand told the industry outlet Anlegg&Transport.
Companies maintaining railway tracks are also facing difficulties. In August, around 150 people were on temporary layoff there, accounting for more than 10% of the workforce, according to the EBA industry association. The reason is fewer contracts from railway infrastructure manager Bane NOR.
What you are entitled to during temporary layoff
- for the first 15 working days of temporary layoff, the employer generally pays the salary; in the case of partial temporary layoff, these days may be spread over a longer period,
- after that, you may receive unemployment benefits (dagpenger): 62.4% of your previous income, although annual income exceeding NOK 819 294 is not counted,
- your total working hours must be reduced by at least 50%; if you have several employers, the total number of hours is counted,
- in fish processing, a 40% reduction is sufficient, and benefits are payable from the first day because the employer does not pay for the initial days there,
- you must submit an application, register as a job seeker and send a reporting card (meldekort) every 14 days,
- as a rule, you must stay in Norway; NAV provides for exceptions.
Temporary layoff must result from a lack of work at the company or from other causes beyond the employer's control. NAV assesses this. An employer may place an employee on temporary layoff for a maximum of 26 weeks within an 18-month period.
Where to check the figures and rules
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