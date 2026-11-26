26.11.2026 15:38
47% of Poles in Norway believe their Norwegian is good enough. Nearly half paid for a course themselves
Who took part in the survey
Most Polish respondents have lived here for a long time: 69% for at least 10 years. 82% are employed, and 57% came for work. The report shows how people assess their own Norwegian skills. It is not an exam result.
Reading is easiest, writing is hardest
- reading – 52%,
- listening comprehension – 49%,
- speaking – 46%,
- writing – 38%.
When these four answers are combined, 42% of Poles have a high level of Norwegian, 33% a medium level and 25% a low level. 47% agree with the statement, “I know Norwegian well enough to manage well in Norwegian society,” while 33% disagree. Among Lithuanians, 46% agree, compared with 39% of Ukrainians.
Length of residence matters most. Among Poles who have lived in Norway for at least 10 years, 48% have a high level and 17% a low level. In the group that has lived there for 6 to 9 years, 32% have a high level and 36% a low level. In all three groups, people working in manufacturing and practical occupations rate themselves the lowest, while those employed in healthcare, care services and the public sector rate themselves the highest.
Nearly half paid for a course out of their own pocket
- 49% attended a course they paid for themselves,
- 15% had a course paid for by their employer,
- 13% had a course paid for with public funds,
- 35% had not attended any of these courses.
By comparison, 74% of respondents from Ukraine studied in the introductory programme for refugees. Språkrådet points out that immigrants from Poland and Lithuania have neither the right nor the obligation to take state-organised Norwegian language courses, unlike refugees from Ukraine.
Differences between the groups should be interpreted in light of their different circumstances of arrival, length of residence and access to Norwegian language training, rather than solely as an expression of motivation or interest in learning Norwegian.
Too expensive and not enough time
Poles who had not attended a course in Norway (440 people) gave the following reasons:
- I study on my own – 42%,
- the course is too expensive – 36%,
- I do not have time – 31%,
- it was not my priority – 15%,
- I do not need it – 14%.
What would persuade them? Half replied that a course must be easily accessible, while 44% said it must be affordable enough. In comments on the questionnaire, Poles wrote that courses are expensive and difficult to access for workers from EU countries.
There is no lack of willingness. 74% of Poles plan to continue learning Norwegian, and 63% disagree with the statement that they no longer need to learn it.
People working in manufacturing and practical occupations rate their Norwegian skills the lowest. Illustrative photo.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
At work, 30% mainly speak English
In other situations, the main language used by Poles is:
- at public offices, for example Nav or Skatteetaten – Norwegian for 66%, English for 29%,
- at the doctor’s – Norwegian for 63%, English for 30%,
- at a child’s school or kindergarten – Norwegian for 80%,
- at home – Polish for 79%,
- when following the news – Norwegian for 44%, Polish for 36%.
When Norwegian is necessary, 70% use translation tools or artificial intelligence. 22% ask friends for help, 20% ask family, and 15% use a professional interpreter. These answers come from people who use a language other than Norwegian as their main language in at least one situation.
Half feel they are part of Norwegian society
At the same time:
- 81% of Poles want to stay in Norway for many years,
- 16% plan to return to Poland, while 41% say they do not plan to do so (27% of Lithuanians plan to return),
- 84% of those who work like their jobs,
- 71% of parents whose children live in Norway want them to stay there.
The report repeatedly identifies one relationship: those with better Norwegian skills are more likely to feel part of society, more likely to want to stay and less likely to plan a return. People who have lived in Norway for 6 to 9 years stand out separately (across all three groups combined). They use English most often and are least likely to feel part of society. The authors suggest this may result from the composition of this group: country of origin, reason for moving and occupation. They did not examine this.
Will courses become free?
Two points should be kept in mind when reading the results. The survey covered people registered as residents in Norway, so it includes few workers who come for short periods. 7.4% of invited Poles responded, and the results were weighted so that gender and age proportions matched the list of people selected from the population register.
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