81% of Poles want to stay in Norway for many years,

of Poles want to stay in Norway for many years, 16% plan to return to Poland, while 41% say they do not plan to do so (27% of Lithuanians plan to return),

plan to return to Poland, while 41% say they do not plan to do so (27% of Lithuanians plan to return), 84% of those who work like their jobs,

of those who work like their jobs, 71% of parents whose children live in Norway want them to stay there.

51% of Poles agree with the statement, “I feel that I am part of Norwegian society,” while 19% disagree. This is the lowest figure among the three groups: it is 57% among Lithuanians and 64% among Ukrainians.At the same time:The report repeatedly identifies one relationship: those with better Norwegian skills are more likely to feel part of society, more likely to want to stay and less likely to plan a return. People who have lived in Norway for 6 to 9 years stand out separately (across all three groups combined). They use English most often and are least likely to feel part of society. The authors suggest this may result from the composition of this group: country of origin, reason for moving and occupation. They did not examine this.