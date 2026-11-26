26.11.2026 14:49
144,000 people were looking for work in Norway. Who does SSB count as unemployed?
Unemployment up 0.1 percentage points from September
The key figures for October:
- 144,000 – unemployed people aged 15–74,
- 4.7% – their share of the labour force,
- +0.1 percentage points – change from September.
SSB publishes so-called trend figures, with seasonal and random variation removed. The agency notes that figures for the most recent months are the least certain, because the trend calculation is partly based on projected values. They may therefore be revised.
Since the turn of the year, unemployment has been at 4.6–4.7 per cent, but the trend has moved in different directions for women and men.
Up for women, down for men
More young people are also entering the labour market. In the 15–24 age group, 69.7% are working or looking for work, up from 67.3% a year earlier. Both employment and unemployment in this group have risen over the past year.
SSB says 144,000, NAV says 59,000. Why?
Both use the same three criteria: you have no paid work, you are looking for work and you are available to start. What differs is how people are counted:
- NAV counts people registered with the agency. It is a full count from the register, but anyone who only looks for work on their own is not in it.
- SSB interviews a sample of the population. You count as unemployed if you have no paid work, have looked for work in the past four weeks and can start within two weeks. Whether you are registered with NAV does not matter.
According to SSB, young people and others with no right to unemployment benefit are less likely to register with NAV. People on NAV's labour market programmes are not counted as fully unemployed in the register, but may be unemployed in SSB's survey. On the other hand, some people in NAV's register tell SSB's interviewers that they are not looking for work, or that they have a job.
SSB has described the result itself: only one in six of those who are unemployed in at least one of the sources is classified as unemployed in both.
Temporary layoffs (permittering) are also counted differently. NAV includes laid-off workers from the first day, while SSB counts them only once the layoff has lasted more than three months without a break.
You only get unemployment benefit after registering with NAV. Pictured: the entrance to a NAV office.Photo: MN
Immigrants are almost half of NAV's register
In January the register had 33,711 immigrants, in September 28,094. The figures are not seasonally adjusted, so January and October cannot be compared directly.
Registered unemployment is 4.6% among immigrants and 1.3% in the rest of the population. For immigrants from Europe it is 4.3%, from Asia 4.6% and from Africa 6.1%. NAV does not publish a rate for individual countries.
In the October press release, NAV director Hege Nilssen pointed to construction, where unemployment has fallen the most. “The decline is probably because some labour immigrants have returned to their home countries, and not because of higher activity in the industry,” she said.
Losing your job? Benefit only comes through NAV
- you have lost at least 50% of your working hours and all or part of your income,
- you have earned at least NOK 204,824 in the past 12 months or NOK 409,647 in total over the past 36 months,
- you are under 67,
- you are staying in Norway and are a member of the National Insurance Scheme (folketrygden),
- you send an employment status form (meldekort) every 14 days and are genuinely looking for work.
The benefit is 62.4% of your previous income; income above NOK 819,294 a year is not counted. NAV pays it for up to 104 weeks, or up to 52 weeks if your income was below NOK 273,098. If you also worked in another EEA country in the past 36 months, NAV needs a PD U1 certificate from that country.
Do not wait with the application. NAV recommends applying two weeks before the last day you are entitled to pay. You can get unemployment benefit at the earliest from the day you send the application and register as a job seeker.
Job growth comes mainly from immigrants
Preliminary figures for October show a fall of just over 6,000 from September, or 0.2%. The decline was mainly in health and social services (3,100) and education (2,600). SSB notes that preliminary figures are less certain than final ones.
Where to check the figures
This text was prepared using AI, based on the sources listed in the article.
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