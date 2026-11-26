NAV counts people registered with the agency. It is a full count from the register, but anyone who only looks for work on their own is not in it.

counts people registered with the agency. It is a full count from the register, but anyone who only looks for work on their own is not in it. SSB interviews a sample of the population. You count as unemployed if you have no paid work, have looked for work in the past four weeks and can start within two weeks. Whether you are registered with NAV does not matter.

Norway gets two unemployment figures every month. NAV reported that 59,100 people were registered as fully unemployed in October, or 2.0% of the labour force. That is less than half of the 144,000 in SSB's survey.Both use the same three criteria: you have no paid work, you are looking for work and you are available to start. What differs is how people are counted:According to SSB, young people and others with no right to unemployment benefit are less likely to register with NAV. People on NAV's labour market programmes are not counted as fully unemployed in the register, but may be unemployed in SSB's survey. On the other hand, some people in NAV's register tell SSB's interviewers that they are not looking for work, or that they have a job.SSB has described the result itself: only one in six of those who are unemployed in at least one of the sources is classified as unemployed in both.Temporary layoffs (permittering) are also counted differently. NAV includes laid-off workers from the first day, while SSB counts them only once the layoff has lasted more than three months without a break.