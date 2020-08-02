Turystyka

Basen w kształcie rozgwiazdy, sauna i podwodne życie: taka będzie plaża miejska w Bergen

Monika Pianowska

02 sierpnia 2020 08:00

Mieszkańcy Bergen będą jednak musieli uzbroić się w cierpliwość, ponieważ pełna realizacja True Blue szacowana jest na 2023 rok. stock.adobe.com/licencja standardowa

Wraz z przedłużeniem trakcji tramwajowej gmina Bergen zaplanowała rozbudowę i modernizację terenu wokół miejskiej plaży przy Lungegårdsparken. W czerwcu rozstrzygnięto konkurs na najlepszy pomysł zaaranżowania przestrzeni publicznej, dzięki któremu mieszkańcy będą mogli korzystać z atrakcji linii brzegowej miasta przez cały rok.
Wybrano projekt architektów z pracowni White Arkitekter, nazwany True Blue. Zakłada on budowę kompleksu wykorzystującego kluczowy element Bergen, czyli wodę. Park będzie się rozciągał na ponad kilometr i zostanie podzielony na kilka stref, uwzględniających miejsce spotkań i imprez, pływającą scenę, piaszczyste plaże, dryfujące kąpielisko, a także obiekty sportowe, place zabaw i wybieg dla psów. Projekt zakłada także odpoczynek w kontakcie z naturą i obserwację podwodnego życia nie tylko dla zawodowych nurków.

To, co Skandynawowie lubią najbardziej

Zgodnie z planem True Blue będzie stanowić trzy oddzielne baseny połączone trójkątnymi formami przypominającymi otaczające Bergen góry, a cała siatka będzie miałą kształt rozgwiazdy. Poza atrakcjami dla amatorów kąpieli, kajakowania, spacerów czy koncertów na brzegu będzie czekała niespodzianka także dla fanów wysokich temperatur: ogólnodostępna sauna.
Poniżej: wizualizacje projektu True Blue.
Czytaj też: Rajskie wakacje w Norwegii. Południowe wybrzeże ma dużo do zaoferowania
Z ulgą mogą odetchnąć również obrońcy przyrody, ponieważ projekt ma być nie tylko ekologiczny, ale i przyczynić się do poprawy jakości wody i wzrostu zróżnicowania biologicznego w okolicy Lungegårdsparken. Mieszkańcy Bergen będą jednak musieli uzbroić się w cierpliwość, ponieważ pełna realizacja True Blue szacowana jest na 2023 rok.
