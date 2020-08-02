Basen w kształcie rozgwiazdy, sauna i podwodne życie: taka będzie plaża miejska w Bergen
02 sierpnia 2020 08:00
Mieszkańcy Bergen będą jednak musieli uzbroić się w cierpliwość, ponieważ pełna realizacja True Blue szacowana jest na 2023 rok. stock.adobe.com/licencja standardowa
To, co Skandynawowie lubią najbardziej
We are so happy to win the competition to design the new waterfront park in Bergen! The proposal, called True Blue, is based on water, which is the most tangible element in Bergen. The aim is to create a new meeting place where residents will be challenged to experience the water’s qualities throughout the year. The exciting architectural approach creates a park which is both beautiful and sustainable. Renderings: @aesthetica_studio #whitearkitekter #arkitektur #architecture #sustainability
