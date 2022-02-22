Komunikat prasowy

Norwegia potępia działania Rosji: „To naruszenie suwerenności Ukrainy”

Monika Pianowska

22 lutego 2022 09:45

Udostępnij
na Facebooku
Norwegia potępia działania Rosji: „To naruszenie suwerenności Ukrainy”

Norwegia będzie wspierać niepodległość i integralność terytorialną Ukrainy. stock.adobe.com/ fot. Stasys/ tylko do użytku redakcyjnego

Deklaracja Władimira Putina o uznaniu przez Rosję niepodległości separatystycznych regionów Europy Wschodniej wywołała reakcje europejskich władz. Norweskie Ministerstwo Spraw Zagranicznych wydało oświadczenie, że takie działanie Rosji będzie przez Norwegię potępiane.
Reklama
W telewizyjnym przemówieniu do narodu rosyjskiego prezydent Władimir Putin potwierdził, że Rosja uznaje teraz dwa separatystyczne regiony we wschodniej Ukrainie za niezależne.
– Norwegia potępia decyzję Rosji o uznaniu samozwańczych „republik ludowych” w Ługańsku i Doniecku za niepodległe państwa – mówi norweska minister spraw zagranicznych Anniken Huitfeldt.
Rząd namawia Norwegów do opuszczenia Ukrainy. „Ograniczone możliwości pomocy obywatelom”
Huitfeldt dodała, że Norwegia będzie wspierać niepodległość i integralność terytorialną Ukrainy w granicach uznanych na arenie międzynarodowej, zaś decyzje Rosji nazwała kolejnym naruszeniem suwerenności Ukrainy.
Reklama
Oceń artykuł
Wyślij artykuł znajomym

Moja Norwegia poleca

Modern Home Design 99275 Troll Rental 2 Dentysta Oslo _Agnieszka Paszkiewicz Tyczynski Transport 97288 Powerpex - hydraulika Stillas utleie As
Cała Norwegia
Transport paczek , zakupów , materiałów budowlanych
Przejdź do ogłoszenia
Transport paczek , zakupów , materiałów budowlanych Do wynajęcia samochód dostawczy(18m3) z pomocą kierowcy /67230 Speed Norwegia 99963 Przychodnia Anker Legesenter Oslo (lekarz ogólny, ginekolog, chirurg plastyczny) Prace ziemne, wykopy, asfaltowanie Diabetes Kornel Bezdziel KENAJ
Østfold
Transport Polska - Szwecja - Norwegia Dragon-Olsztyn
Przejdź do ogłoszenia
Transport Polska - Szwecja - Norwegia Dragon-Olsztyn Work supply Prototo Polski adwokat - darmowa pomoc prawna Car Spa
Oslo, okręg miasta
Stolarz/Cieśla
Przejdź do ogłoszenia
Stolarz/Cieśla
Cała Norwegia
Profesjonalne kursy języka norweskiego online
Przejdź do ogłoszenia
Profesjonalne kursy języka norweskiego online Szkolenia Online 96015
Cała Norwegia
Przejdź do ogłoszenia
SPRZEDAŻ AUTO CZĘŚCI oraz PRZEWÓZ PACZEK
Akershus, Sandvika
POLSKI DENTYSTA W SANDVIKA
Przejdź do ogłoszenia
POLSKI DENTYSTA W SANDVIKA
kup tutaj reklamę
Gość
Wyślij
Reklama

To może Cię zainteresować

24/08/2021

E. Bogumił Aktualności

Norweskie MSZ apeluje do prezydenta USA w sprawie Afganistanu: termin ewakuacji należy przesunąć

1

02/02/2022

Reklama

Czy Polacy w Norwegii przepłacają za swoje kredyty? Raport 2021

Eff.14,9%, 65000kr, 5 år, kost 28730kr, Tot. 93730kr

25/01/2022

E. Bogumił Aktualności

Norwegia odradza niepotrzebne podróże na Ukrainę. MSZ z gotowym planem ewakuacji

4

27/11/2021

E. Bogumił Aktualności

Obowiązkowa kwarantanna w hotelu: rząd reaguje na nową mutację koronawirusa

Facebook Messenger YouTube Instagram

Copyright © Inventive Logic sp. z o.o. sp. k. 2008 - 2022. Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone. Korzystanie z serwisu oznacza akceptację regulaminu. Portal nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za publikowane treści użytkowników!

Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Prywatności. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.