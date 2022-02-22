Norwegia potępia działania Rosji: „To naruszenie suwerenności Ukrainy”
22 lutego 2022 09:45
Norwegia będzie wspierać niepodległość i integralność terytorialną Ukrainy. stock.adobe.com/ fot. Stasys/ tylko do użytku redakcyjnego
Norway condemns Russia’s decision to recognize the self-proclaimed “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk.— Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) February 21, 2022
This is a further violation of #Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and directly contradict the spirit and the letter of the Minsk agreements. pic.twitter.com/l2Iv5Tbl3X
