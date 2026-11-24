24.11.2026 12:27
Your first ski day in Norway can start at a borrowing desk
What to take if you do not have Vipps
|If you need to know…
|Ask the branch…
|Whether everything fits
|Do you have boots in this size that fit the bindings on these skis?
|Whether you can borrow in person
|When is the desk staffed, and what ID should I bring?
|When to return the kit
|Will you be open after our school trip?
Check the return day before you collect
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