24.11.2026 12:26
You worked in Lithuania and Norway. Where should you apply for an old-age pension?
You live in Norway and want to apply for both pensions
You only want a Lithuanian pension
|Your situation
|Where to start
|You live in Norway and want both pensions
|Complete the NAV application and state the periods spent in Lithuania
|You live in Norway and currently only want a Lithuanian pension
|Write to NAV, stating which country's pension you are applying for
|You live in Lithuania and previously worked in Norway
|Contact Sodra and state that you worked in Norway
What to do with old Lithuanian employment documents
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