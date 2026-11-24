24.11.2026 12:25
Home by ferry via Karlshamn. Which address in Klaipėda should your loved ones wait at?
Two addresses in Klaipėda
|Who is travelling to the port
|What to look up before leaving
|Loved ones are meeting you in Klaipėda
|The ship’s name, arrival time and the specific terminal address
|You are returning to Sweden by car after the holidays
|The ship for the return sailing, the check-in location and its closing time
Photo cropped. Archival view of Klaipėda port. The ship “Christina” is moored at the quay. Andrzej Otrębski · CC BY-SA 4.0
In Sweden, count the time back from the check-in closing time
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