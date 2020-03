,,Nowy test na koronawirusa trafi do Norwegii: zwiększy wydajność kilkukrotnie,, ??

La #Roche, Friday March 13th; a new high-volume test for #SARSCoV2 #Covid_19. La Roche Cobas 8800 molecular testing system, detects nucleic acid strands of the virus from nasal or oral swabs. The results are available in 3,5 hours, the Cobas 8800 can analyse 4.128 samples/day. pic.twitter.com/vNZOFF7Ftw