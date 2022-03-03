Zełenski dziękuje Norwegii za wsparcie. Rozmawiał z premierem
03 marca 2022 10:00
Norwegia dostarczy Ukrainie 2000 granatników przeciwpancernych M72. wikimedia.org/ fot. Mykola Lazarenko / The Presidential Administration of Ukraine/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed flickr.com/fot. Sandra Skillingsås, Arbeiderpartiet/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/
Thanked PM @jonasgahrstore for a strong defense support to in the fight against Russian aggression. Noted the strong sanctions imposed by. Reported on the course of defense & the aggressor's crimes against civilians. We continue joint work, including @sec_council.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2022
