Komunikat prasowy

Zełenski dziękuje Norwegii za wsparcie. Rozmawiał z premierem

Monika Pianowska

03 marca 2022 10:00

Zełenski dziękuje Norwegii za wsparcie. Rozmawiał z premierem

Norwegia dostarczy Ukrainie 2000 granatników przeciwpancernych M72. wikimedia.org/ fot. Mykola Lazarenko / The Presidential Administration of Ukraine/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed flickr.com/fot. Sandra Skillingsås, Arbeiderpartiet/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/

Prezydent Ukrainy Wołodymyr Zełenski rozmawiał z norweskim premierem Jonasem Gahr Støre. Przez telefon podziękował Norwegii za wsparcie w wojnie z Rosją i zdał relację z kontaktu w mediach społecznościowych.
– Podziękowania dla premiera Norwegii Jonasa Gahr Støre za silne wsparcie militarne Ukrainy w walce z rosyjską agresją. Zwróciłem uwagę na surowe sankcje nałożone przez Norwegię – pisze Zełenski na Twitterze.
Zełenski dodał, że opowiedział też norweskiemu premierowi o walce obronnej Ukraińców i rosyjskich atakach na ludność cywilną. – Nadal pracujemy razem, m.in. w Radzie Bezpieczeństwa ONZ – podsumowuje ukraiński prezydent.
Norwegia wyśle Ukrainie broń. Historyczna decyzja
Przypomnijmy, że 28 lutego Norwegia ogłosiła historyczną decyzję: dostarczy Ukrainie 2000 granatników przeciwpancernych M72. – Norwegia ma restrykcyjną politykę, jeśli chodzi o eksport broni, ale Ukraina jest teraz w wyjątkowej sytuacji – powiedział premier Jonas Gahr Støre.
Gość
Wyślij
