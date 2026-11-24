If you cannot find Lithuanian books at your local library, ask a librarian to order one for your child. The multilingual collection of the National Library of Norway includes picture books, fairy tales and comics in Lithuanian. You will be able to pick up the book at your library.

At the library, it is easiest to start with what the child reads at home. One child wants to listen to a bedtime story. Another is happy to read independently if there are lots of pictures and little text on the page. They may be the same age, but different books will suit them.

What to say at the library desk If you know the title, show the book cover on your phone or write down the author's first and last name. If you have not chosen a specific book yet, it is enough to say the child's age, what they like and that you will be reading in Lithuanian. You can show this sentence to the librarian.

Kan dere hjelpe meg å bestille en bildebok på litauisk til en seksåring?

This is how you can ask in Norwegian for help ordering a Lithuanian picture book for a six-year-old. The librarian can search for a specific publication, and the local library can also order a set of several books from “Det flerspråklige bibliotek”. The set is ordered by the library itself. A reader can start with one book.

How to choose a book at home In the Lithuanian section of the multilingual library, children's books are divided by type. If the child is choosing independently, open two shelves that interest them and let them choose a cover.

What you are looking for What to click in the catalogue Books with illustrations Bildebøker Fairy tales to read aloud Eventyr A comic for a child who already reads independently Tegneserier

With a national library card (nasjonalt lånekort), you can order a specific publication yourself through “Biblioteksøk”. Choose the library where you would like to pick it up. If you get lost in the catalogue, take the book title to your local branch. How to order a publication through a local library

Photo cropped. The child's age and interests will help the librarian when choosing a book. Illustrative photo. Pexels Photo cropped. The child's age and interests will help the librarian when choosing a book. Illustrative photo. Tima Miroshnichenko

If you read in two languages at home Bergen Public Library separately lists publications in Lithuanian and Norwegian. Such a publication is useful if two family members read the same story with the child in different languages. Before promising a book for a particular evening, ask your library when it will be available for collection.