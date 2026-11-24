24.11.2026 14:53
NAV pays earlier: pension and disability benefit on 11 December, child benefit on 16 December. What it will not deduct tax from
NAV payment dates in December
- child benefit (barnetrygd) and cash-for-care benefit (for a young child without a full-time kindergarten place) – 30 November (Monday) and 16 December (Wednesday),
- pension (alderspensjon) and disability benefit (uføretrygd) – 11 December (Friday); pensions from Statens pensjonskasse also arrive on the same day,
- parental benefit (foreldrepenger) – by 12 December (Saturday),
- unemployment and layoff benefit (dagpenger) – 1–3 working days after submitting the meldekort,
- work assessment allowance for long-term illness or injury (AAP) – 2–3 working days after NAV receives the meldekort.
The transfer on 16 December is the December payment made early, not extra money. The next one will arrive in January, but NAV has not yet announced its date.
NAV guarantees that the money will be in an account at a Norwegian bank on the stated date. It may arrive earlier because NAV transfers it to banks several days before the deadline. On the actual payment day, it may also arrive only in the afternoon or evening.
December pension without tax, half tax deducted from disability benefit
NAV deducts half the tax from disability benefit in December, while it pays it without tax in June. Half tax in December also applies, among others, to the benefit after the death of a husband, wife or partner (omstillingsstønad, also paid on 11 December) and the benefit for a single mother or father (overgangsstønad). NAV does not deduct tax at all from child benefit and cash-for-care benefit.
This is not a tax relief: tax is still calculated for the entire year.
The January pension will usually be lower than the December one because NAV does not deduct tax from it in December.
Dagpenger, AAP, sick pay and foreldrepenger: two weeks without tax
For sick pay (sykepenger), the same weeks are free of tax, usually with the December payment. For foreldrepenger, payment for the same weeks is free of tax, provided NAV pays it during the same year. Usually, this concerns the November payment, which arrives by Wednesday, 25 November. Adjustments for earlier periods are taxed as usual.
NAV pays new applications for foreldrepenger approved after Sunday, 6 December, within 5 days.
When an employer, rather than NAV, pays the salary during sick leave or parental leave, the date and tax are the same as for regular salary.
December payments from NAV arrive earlier than usual.Photo: Thomas Andersen, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.5
Pensioner living in Poland: usually normal tax in December
If at least 90 per cent of their gross income from pensions, disability benefits, work and business activity is subject to tax in Norway, they may request that their tax be calculated according to ordinary Norwegian rates, with deductions available to Norwegian residents. For married couples, the spouse's income is also taken into account.
Money reaches an account in Poland 1–2 days after the date for Norwegian accounts. Since 11 December is a Friday, the pension may not arrive until after the weekend. People living in Poland usually receive the benefit in Polish zloty, so the amount changes with the krone exchange rate. NAV deducts NOK 3 for each transfer to a foreign bank. If the money does not arrive on time, NAV advises first contacting your own bank, as the delay usually occurs in the foreign banking system.
Without a tax card, NAV will deduct 30 or 50 per cent
Skatteetaten usually makes the tax card for 2027 available in mid-December. You must check the information yourself, as it determines the deduction from January.
Where to check the date and amount of your payment
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