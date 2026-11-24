24.11.2026 15:57
How Much Alcohol and Cigarettes Can You Bring from Poland for the Holidays? One Litre of Vodka, 100 Cigarettes, Higher Penalties from July
One litre of vodka, 1.5 litres of wine and 2 litres of beer per person
- 1 litre of spirits, 1.5 litres of wine and 2 litres of beer,
- 3 litres of wine and 2 litres of beer,
- 5 litres of beer.
Each combination also includes 100 cigarettes or 125 g of other tobacco, such as snus, and 100 rolling papers. Visitors from Poland who do not live in Norway may bring 200 cigarettes, but can buy only 100 in the duty-free shop after arrival.
Two 0.7-litre bottles of vodka are already too much
Vodka may be brought in by people aged 20 or over, while beer, wine and cigarettes may be brought in by those aged 18 or over. Children have no alcohol or tobacco allowance, and each adult has only their own individual allowance.
Purchases from the duty-free shop at an airport in Poland also count towards the limit, and you cannot buy more than the limit at the duty-free shop upon arrival in Norway.
Høyre wants higher limits. Nothing will change for these holidays
The possibility of exchanging allowances was abolished in 2022 by the Støre government, which also included the Centre Party (Senterpartiet). “The Centre Party has already announced that it is positive towards the proposal, so securing a majority for higher limits should be possible,” Helleland tells NRK.
This is an MPs' proposal, not a decision. The government would have to present the changes “as soon as possible, and no later than together with the state budget for 2028”. The matter is awaiting committee consideration, and the voting date is unknown. The limits will not change for this year's holidays.
Purchases at the duty-free shop after arrival also count towards the limit.Photo: Kjetil Ree, Wikimedia Commons, CC0
Other purchases up to NOK 6,000; meat and cold cuts up to 10 kg
You may bring a total of 10 kg of meat, cold cuts and cheese from Poland per person aged 12 or over. Meat purchased in a shop must bear a visible oval veterinary mark. Homemade sausage without such a mark requires a document proving its origin, and it cannot be brought in from areas subject to restrictions due to serious animal diseases, such as African swine fever (ASF). Such zones are still in force in Poland.
You cannot bring in nicotine pouches or IQOS
You also may not order cigarettes, snus or nicotine e-cigarettes from abroad by post.
You may not bring in pure spirit or any other alcohol stronger than 60% without a special permit, even within the allowance.
Declare the excess in Kvoteappen before the border
In 2026, declaring and paying duty on one litre of spirits costs NOK 432, and on 100 cigarettes NOK 397. Rates may increase from January.
In Kvoteappen, payment must be made no later than one minute before reaching the border, and the confirmation is valid for two hours. If reception is poor, you can pay up to 48 hours in advance and select a crossing time from which the two hours are counted.
You cannot declare excess meat in the app; you must use the red lane (rød sone). Anyone with goods to declare cannot travel on a bus that does not stop at the red lane.
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