Two 0.7-litre bottles of vodka are already too much

Two 0.7-litre bottles amount to 1.4 litres, so the excess must be declared and duties paid. Instead of an unused spirits allowance, you may take 1.5 litres of wine or beer, and you may replace wine with the same amount of beer. You cannot exchange wine or beer for vodka, or the cigarette allowance for wine or beer.



Vodka may be brought in by people aged 20 or over, while beer, wine and cigarettes may be brought in by those aged 18 or over. Children have no alcohol or tobacco allowance, and each adult has only their own individual allowance.



Purchases from the duty-free shop at an airport in Poland also count towards the limit, and you cannot buy more than the limit at the duty-free shop upon arrival in Norway.